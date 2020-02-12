Bigg Boss 13: Rajat Sharma was recently seen inside the Bigg Boss house taking screening sessions of the contestant. Here is what Rashami Desai reveals about Arhaan Khan and his deal with the makers. Read the details here–

Bigg Boss 13: This won’t be wrong to say that Rashami Desai is the strongest contestant inside Bigg Boss 13 house. Be it her arguments, fights, emotional breakdowns with Sidharth Shukla and revelation of her personal life by Salman Khan, Rashami Desai’s game graph inside the house has been like a rollercoaster ride. In the last episode, we saw Rajat Sharma asking questions to Rashami Desai about her journey.

In her grilling session, Rashami Desai was asked about her changing opinions on Arhaan Khan’s matter. Rajat Sharma revealed that immediately after Salman Khan’s revelation on Arhaan Khan’s kid, Rashami Desai was seen confessing her love for him after a few hours. Further, Rashami was also seen giving an explanation for all the allegations on her.

Not only this, but Rashami Desai was also seen revealing about Arhaan Khan’s secret deal with the makers regarding her wedding on the show. She said that she was really upset when she came to know that Arhaan Khan had a deal with the makers to fix their marriage.

Also Read: Fighter: Sorry Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday is Vijay Deverakonda’s leading lady in his Hindi debut

Rashami Desai also said that all these things have made up their relationship more confused and she will think twice before taking up any decision on Arhaan Khan after leaving Bigg Boss house. in the latest promo released by the channel, Vicky Kaushal will be seen taking an entry inside the house by taking the audience on a scary ride.

Also Read: Mr Lele first poster: Varun Dhawan’s funny character prompts ROFL memes on social media

The finale of Bigg Boss 13 is set to be held on February 15, 2020, and not just the contestants but the fans are curious to know which contestant will take the trophy home.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App