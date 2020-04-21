Bigg Boss 13: When a fan recently asked Rashami Desai when is she meeting her Bigg Boss 13 BFF Asim Riaz, she responded that he is in a very beautiful space right now and would not like to disturb him. However, she would love to meet him whenever he is back.

One of the strongest yet underrated friendships in Bigg Boss 13 was seen between Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz. While the duo started off on a cold note, their friendship took a dramatic turn after Asim Riaz’s big fight with Sidharth Shukla. Since Rashami and Sidharth were already at war with each other, Asim and Rashami found comfort and belongingness in each other’s company and continued to support each other through every ups and downs in the last leg of Bigg Boss 13.

Even after the wrap of the show, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz continue to be best friends. After all, who can forget their house party after the show’s wrap, which also had Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz. In a LIVE session with her fans on Instagram, Rashami recently revealed if she plans to her BFF Asim Riaz soon.

Responding to a fan’s question, Rashami Desai said that Asim Riaz is in a very beautiful space right now and she would not like to disturb him. She said the she is generally not very comfortable talks about her friends’ life as it is their world and she doesn’t like to disturb anyone. However, she would love to meet him once he is back.

On the professional front, Rashami Desai has joined the star cast of Naagin 4 after Bigg Boss 13. Meanwhile, Asim Riaz has done 2 music videos titled Mere Angne Mein and Kalla Sohna Nai alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Himanshi Khurana. Reports are rife that he has also been offered Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

