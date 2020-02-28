Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai supports Mahira Sharma in Dadasaheb Phalke award controversy says that she had a conversation with her at that time and she is not at fault. Read Rashami Desai's entire interview here–

Bigg Boss 13: Though Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 13 has concluded, the contestants are still making headlines. Mahira Sharma, who was known for her bond with Paras Chhabra in Bigg Boss 13, is still garnering attention for her Dadasaheb Phalke International Award controversy. It all began when the Bigg Boss 13 contestant won Most Fashionable Bigg Boss 13 award and expressed her happiness on Instagram by sharing a picture of her certificate.

Soon after her post, managers of the award ceremony revealed that the certificate flaunted by Mahira Sharma is fake and told her to remove all the photos and post from her social media accounts. Mahira Sharma then came up with a full-fledged explanation and showcased all the proofs and also revealed the concerned person’s name from whom she was coordinating for the ceremony.

Now, Rashami Desai, who never shared a great bond with Mahira Sharma in the house of Bigg Boss recently backed Mahira Sharma and revealed in an interview that it is not Mahira Sharma’s fault. She revealed that the makers called all the contestants for something and what happened was something else.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Balraj Syal, Jasleen Matharu are no more friends! Syal calls her chipkali

She added saying that it was the organizers who could have taken care of the chaos that happened. She also revealed that during that time she had a conversation with her and said why will she apologize for the mistake which she hasn’t done.

Also Read: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum preview February 28, 2020: Nishi to die due to Super Virus?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App