Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai recently opened up about Salman Khan's guidance during Bigg Boss 13, says he is like a guardian angel to her.

Bigg Boss 13: Television actor Rashami Desai, who is best known for her Tv shows like Uttaran, and Pari Hoon Main, recently garnered limelight for her phenomenal way of playing the game in the house of Bigg Boss. Rashami Desai very well proved that it is not important to play dirty tactics and become a part of strategies in order to survive in Bigg Boss. Showcasing your true personality to the audience is the best way to connect with your fans and audience.

Talking about her game in Bigg Boss, Rashami Desai’s journey was not less than a rollercoaster ride. From performing stunts, rescuing yourself from nominations, to balancing her personal and professional life on national television, Rashami Desai is a perfect example of playing the game with grace. During the show, Rashami Desai had to go through a lot of ups downs, whether it was related to her breaking friendship bonds inside the house or Arhaan Khan’s controversy, the credit of Rashami Desai managing everything and still staying calm goes to none other than Salman Khan.

Though, Salman Khan is hosting the show from the last 10 years, the Bollywood actor knows how to deal with contestants and show them the right path. Now, this was not the first time when Rashami Desai shared the screens with Salman Khan, earlier to this as well, Naagin actress has collaborated with Salman Khan for an advertisement as well as for Dabangg 2.

Also Read: Krishna Mukherjee misses Yeh Hai Mohabbatein days, shares photos with her costars Divyanka Tripathi, Neena Kulkarni

Recently, during an interaction with a media portal, Rashami Desai expressed her gratitude for Salman Khan and revealed that he has always been like a guardian angel to her. From helping in 2016 when she wanted to come back in the industry to be her support system in Bigg Boss, Rashami revealed that till now she heard people praising Salman Khan but now she truly knows that he is a king by heart.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App