Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's manager Santosh has rubbished Arhaan Khan's claims of bankruptcy by saying that Rashami Desai cannot get bankrupt. Even if she quits working today, she won't get bankrupt for the next 10 years.

Bigg Boss 13 has almost neared its end but the controversies have certainly not. One contestant who has grabbed the maximum limelight for their personal life this season is none other than Rashami Desai. From her past marriage, love and hate relationship with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla, rumoured boyfriend Arhaan Khan’s proposal to the shocking revelation about his personal life, Rashami Desai has handled it all with uttermost grace and dignity.

During his stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Arhaan Khan had alleged in a conversation with Shefali Bagga that Rashami Desai got bankrupt at a point in time and he helped her sail through that phase. This statement drew sharp criticism from not just the housemates and Salman Khan but also her cousin brother Gaurav Desai, who clarified that his sister was never bankrupt.

In the run-up to the finale, Rashami Desai’s manager Santosh has now shut down Arhaan Khan’s claims in an interview with a news portal. Santosh, who has been working with Rashami since 2013, has said that even if the actress stops working today, she cannot get bankrupt for the next 10 years. She owns a flat in a high-end building in Mumbai and owns more than 4 vehicles. Even during Rashami’s low phase, which Arhaan Khan has mentioned, she owned 2 luxurious cars.

Her manager Santosh further said that Rashami might clarify everything after the show gets over but she was never bankrupt. In a recent episode, Rashami Desai clarified that she will not continue her relationship with Arhaan Khan because not only he hid details about his marriage and having a child but also had a pact with the makers of the show to tie the knot with Rashami Desai in the house itself.

