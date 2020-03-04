Bigg Boss 13: After having a fabulous BB journey, Rashami Desai has had been spotted chilling out with her friends and family, but there is one person whom she is missing badly, and even posted an adorable photo with him. You won’t be surprised to know as he is none other than nation’s heartthrob, Asim Riaz.
In her recent Instagram story, she posted a photo where the duo can be seen hugging each other, she captioned it: I miss you. Now that’s a cute yet unmissable photo. Recently, the duo was spotted partying with Himanshi Khurrana and Riaz’ brother Umar Riaz. However, Desai’s fans were not happy to see her single, started linking up Umar and her name. Not just that, they also started trending #Umrash hashtag, which Desai took in a lighter way and said it’s a part and parcel of there profession, and it’s her fans love.
Talking about Desai’s BB journey, she turned out to be a fighter, as she made it to the top 6 list. Meanwhile, her personal life was also shown in the game, as she didn’t know about Aarhaan Khan’s marriage life, which gave a huge shock to her. After coming out of the house, reports said, Khan and Desai, are not in contact now.
Rashami Desai post:
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @lokhandeankita with @make_repost ・・・ So I want to start with saying congratulations rashami for achieving This one big target I’m sure this journey wasn’t easy for you and to reach till here but u made it girl . I have seen u in worst to worst situation rashami but no body could break u darling and that’s ur power ❤️u are blessed with good people around so whenever u get distracted your people will definitely be there to guide u and tell u what’s right and wrong 🤗 and yes I met u almost after 6months rashu but I wanna tell I’m seeing a very different rashmi , u have changed but for good darling.. u r more vocal than what u used to be before and it’s absolutely awesome for u and for me also to understand u more clearly 😛I’m super proud of ur journey rashami ❤️I’m always there to support u and I know u r also there for me .i. Now just enjoy ur journey ahead without any fear . U hv a great life ahead baby 🥰god bless u ladki love u and last but not the least u made us proud ✌️ for me u r the true winner mere dost 🌟 happy 10years anniversary of our friendship buddy ❤️enjoy to the fullest without worrying about others okie love ya and I hope u love this small video what we tried to create it for u 💓 @imrashamidesai Thanku Tanmay for capturing these memories ❤️ @tkhutal_official
