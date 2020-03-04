Bigg Boss 13: Ex contestant Rashami Desai in her recent post shared Asim Riaz photo, captioned it: I miss you. The duo formed a great bond the BB house, as current partying photos are proof of it. Check the post

Bigg Boss 13: After having a fabulous BB journey, Rashami Desai has had been spotted chilling out with her friends and family, but there is one person whom she is missing badly, and even posted an adorable photo with him. You won’t be surprised to know as he is none other than nation’s heartthrob, Asim Riaz.

In her recent Instagram story, she posted a photo where the duo can be seen hugging each other, she captioned it: I miss you. Now that’s a cute yet unmissable photo. Recently, the duo was spotted partying with Himanshi Khurrana and Riaz’ brother Umar Riaz. However, Desai’s fans were not happy to see her single, started linking up Umar and her name. Not just that, they also started trending #Umrash hashtag, which Desai took in a lighter way and said it’s a part and parcel of there profession, and it’s her fans love.

Talking about Desai’s BB journey, she turned out to be a fighter, as she made it to the top 6 list. Meanwhile, her personal life was also shown in the game, as she didn’t know about Aarhaan Khan’s marriage life, which gave a huge shock to her. After coming out of the house, reports said, Khan and Desai, are not in contact now.

Rashami Desai post:

