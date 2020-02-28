Bigg Boss 13: One of the most loved bahu, Rashami Desai is giving some major fashion goals with her regal outfit. The diva is a vision in white cotton dress as she wore it with aplomb, the highlight of her look was her multicoloured Sillitoe's, as it complimented the whole look.

Bigg Boss 13: After Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai has had been spotted partying and chilling out with her friends, no doubt her exceptional fashion and regal outfits are catching everyone’s gaze, as she looks stunning in every attire she dons. The actress was recently clicked in Mumbai, where she wore a white dress with aplomb. To complete her look she wore multicolour danglers and let her hair loose. The highlight of her look was her multicoloured Sillitoe’s, as it complimented the whole look.

Talking about her and Arhaan Khan’s relationship, the whole nation knows what had happened in the Bigg Boss 13 house, after coming out from the house, the diva stepped forward to clear the rumours, and said, that Arhaan used her emotionally and she didn’t had clue that he is married and have a kid too. Rashami’s rakhi brother Mrunal Jain in conversation revealed that Desai and Khan are now not in good terms with each other.

On the professional front, Rashami has inked her acting mettle in the industry with the serials like Dil Se Dil Tak, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari, Uttaran, and Ishq Ka Rang Safed. For the current year, she looks for a great script which can challenge her. However, recently she appeared in the much-hyped show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, where Shehnaaz Gilla and Paras Chhabra is searching for their prospective better half.

