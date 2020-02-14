Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Rashmi Desai, Asim Riaz and Arti Singh are the top finalists of Bigg Boss season 13. Just a day before the finale, now its time for the finalists to watch their entire journey wrapped in just a few minutes.

Bigg Boss 13: When it comes to strong contestants in the house of Bigg Boss 13, the name which immediately strikes our mind is Television actor Rashami Desai. From her emotional breakdowns, fights to arguments and backbiting, Rashami Desai has handled all these phases of Bigg Boss 13 on her own with her dignity and has crossed all her milestones.

Moreover, there was a time when the actor lost all hope but she again stood up in the game and today she is among the finalists. Talking about the latest episodes, when the makers showcased Rashami Desai’s journey of all these 20 weeks, the hottie controlled her tears after watching the same episode when Salman Khan exposed Arhaan Khan.

Moreover, when Rashami Desai’s mother opened up about Rashami Desai’s bankruptcy, she said that during the worst phase of her life as well she was never bankrupt. She said that she always wanted to go inside the house and support her but Salman Khan never left her hand and supported her in every thick and thin.

Rashmai Desai’s journey has not been less than a rollercoaster ride filled with obstacles, emotional rides, fights and friendship factors added by Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Asim Riaz. Overall, it will be interesting to see which contestants among all the finalists, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, and Asim Riaz, wins the show.

