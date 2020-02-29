Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai said in a recent interview that she shares a beautiful and interesting relationship with Sidharth Shukla. Earlier their relationship was in a big controversy now everything seems to be normal.

Bigg Boss 13: Dil Se Dil Tak Jodi Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai were in continuous controversy after their mismatch in the show. The couple came into Bigg Boss season 13 and again became a controversial couple of the season. Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai have seen in major fights during the show. Rashmi Desai said that she knows the reality of Siddharth Shukla in a similar manner Siddharth Shukla also blame Rashmi Desai for several things.

So many people came into the house and tried to resolve the problem between Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai. It can be said that it brings some change among the relationship of Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai because they became normal at the end of the show. In a recent interview, Rashmi Desai has been asked about her relationship with Siddharth Shukla. Rashmi has never said positive over Siddharth Shukla but this time she does not even praise the actor but even accepted that they are sharing a beautiful and interesting relationship.

Rashmi Desai said that they both know each other in a compatible manner and they have certain maturity so that they could balance their relationship. She said that Sidharth Shukla is a nice man and they have resolved a lot of problems at the end of the show. She also revealed that there were so many unsaid conversations happened in between Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai.

She said that we made fun of each other and we also stood by each other when needed, pulled each other’s leg but it was all interesting. When she was asked about the relationship she said we fight a lot but now we have created a different kind of understanding it really helps us a lot to maintain our relationship.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App