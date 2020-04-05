Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai has responded if she would like to collaborate with Sidharth Shukla for a music video. She also recalled her experience of working with Sidharth in Dil Se Dil Tak.

Bigg Boss 13: Bigg Boss 13 might have come to an end but the talk around the show is certainly not. In the 13th season of the reality show, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla, who were earlier seen romancing each other on-screen in Dil Se Dil Tak, presented one of the most interesting bonds. Far from romance, Rashami and Sidharth were rather seen on two warring ends and had some of the loudest and nastiest fights in the house. Henceforth, the duo are not best pals after even after the show has wrapped up.

When Rashami Desai was recently asked by a news portal if she would like to collaborate with Sidharth Shukla for a music video, she had a rather interesting response. The actor said that Sidharth has already made his musical debut (with Bhula Dunga). He also made her debut with Udi Udi inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, there don’t have any issue when it comes to work because they are very professional.

Along with this, Rashami Desai also recalled her experience of working with Sidharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak. She said that the show was about two characters Parth and Shorvori. They played their parts with utmost respect and professionalism and it helped them a lot. The support they received from their director and team was also very important. Every time they lost direction, it was them who brought them back on track.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh opens up about her birthday plans during lockdown, reveals replacement of her cake if it doesn’t get delivered

Latest reports say that the two actors are all set to collaborate for the third time in Naagin 4. It is speculated that Sidharth will join the star cast of Naagin 4 and is likely to be paired opposite Rashami Desai to play her on-screen lover who will help her character Shalakha to take revenge from Brinda.

Also Read: The RD Shhow: Rashami Desai announces her second guest Luke Coutinho after Mrunal Thakur in her live talk show

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 contestants Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra confirm collaborating for a Punjabi film

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App