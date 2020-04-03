Bigg Boss 13 star contestant Rashami Desai, who is currently seen in Naagin 4, has treated her fans with beautiful photos from Ram Navami celebrations. Not just fans but celebrities are also going gaga over her latest photos. Take a look-

The 13th season of Bigg Boss has turned out to be a game changer for its many contestants. One of the popular television personalities who participated in Bigg Boss 13 this year and came back with double the popularity and fanbase was none other Rashami Desai. For the first time in her career, fans came to know Rashami Desai as Rashami Desai and that made them connect to her even more. After the show’s wrap, Rashami is back on the forefront to deliver impressive performances and memorable characters. Her latest being a shape-shifting Naagin named Shalakha in Naagin 4.

Since all the television and film productions have stopped temporarily due to COVID-19 outbreak, Rashami Desai is currently at home but is leaving no stone unturned to stay connected to her fans. On the occasion of Rav Navami yesterday, the actress donned an ethnic outfit and decided to treat everyone with her stunning pictures, which seem like a breath of fresh air.

In the photos, Rashami Desai can be seen dressed in a patiala suit with golden borders. She teamed up the look with statement golden maang tika and matching earrings. As Rashami poses for some picture-perfect shots in the sunlight, she looks absolutely ravishing and a sight to behold. Not just her fans, her industry friends like Shefali Bagga, Karishma Tanna, Arti Singh and Balraj Syal have also complimented her in the comment section.

Amid the wait for Naagin 4’s new episodes, reports are rife that Sidharth Shukla is all set to join the starcast of Naagin 4 and will be paired opposite Rashami Desai once again.

