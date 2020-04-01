Bigg Boss 13: Television actor Rashami Desai has been trolled for supporting Devoleena Bhattacharjee in her fight against Sidnaaz fans. The actor has also urged everyone to unfollow Sidnaaz fan clubs.

Bigg Boss 13 might be over but the controversies surrounding its popular contestants is certainly not. This time, it revolves around Devoleena Bhattacharjee and the fan clubs of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill- Sidnaaz. After facing the ire of Sidnaaz fans for expressing that Sidnaaz lack chemistry in their latest music video Bhula Dunga, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has shared a shocking video in which a female can be seen saying nasty things about not just about Devoleena but also her parents.

The video has sent shock chills on social media and enraged especially her best friend in the Bigg Boss 13 house- Rashami Desai. Reacting to the video, Rashami recently sent out a message on Twitter that there should be a limit to everything. These kind of fans deserve to be behind the bars. Tagging the cyber cell of Maharashtra, Rashami further said these trolls need to learn a lesson.

Soon after Rashami shared the tweet, she also got trolled for supporting Devoleena Bhattacharjee. To which, Rashami responded that she is being trolled just for supporting her friend. The actress further urged everyone to unfollow the fan clubs of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, which includes Sidnaaz, SidHearts, Shehnaaz Gill and Shehnaazians. She ended the note by saying shame on such disgusting fans.

This audio is so bad..As I mentioned below there should be a limit.Such fans &trollers are not good & deserve to be behind the bar to defame someone so badly. Apologies @MahaCyber1 asking u to look into this matter in sucha time but these mannerless people need to learn a lesson https://t.co/l5DF0a4E9Y — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) March 31, 2020

Wow! Just because I supported my friend @Devoleena_23 so now I’m also being trolled.. Acha hai mere paas bhaut time hai ghar pe abb.. Let’s block these SidNaaz SidHearts ShehnaazGill Shehnazians fans right away.. Shame on such disgusting fans 🤢 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) March 31, 2020

The entire controversy started after Devoleena Bhattacharjee expressed that Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla share no chemistry. It all looks fake. In the music video, Sidharth Shukla looks much more mature and she would have liked to see Rashami Desai opposite him.

