Bigg Boss 13: Talk of the town, Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's relationship took a new hype, as the actress came forward to give befitting replies to social media users.

Bigg Boss 13: During the show, Rashami Desai’s relations ship with Arhaan Khan garnered a lot of publicity, as many revelations related to their life came upon the national television.

After Bigg Boss 13, news related to them didn’t stop, reportedly in the latest interview, Rashami spilled all the beans related to their relationship and said, after the show, Arhaan tried to contact me through via text messages, and we both need answers for what so happened on national television when she met him, she didn’t have had any clue related to his past life, he only told me that he has three sisters and one brother, she didn’t expect that he will hide a big aspect of his life, after a while, she realized that the game isn’t about how to deal with inmates but with Arhaan lies.

Asking about Arhaan used her emotionally, to which she said, she doesn’t want to comment on anything right now, but yes he used her emotionally. Amidst, Rashami’s rakhi brother Mrunal Jain also commented on their relationship and said, currently they are not in touch with each other.

Talking about Rashami’s BB 13 tenure, she made it to the top 6 positions in the show, and in the whole season, she and Sidharth Shukla were not in good terms with each other, and Aarhaan ignited their hatred more.

