Bigg Boss 13: Reports said, Rashami Desai's rakhi brother Mrunal Jain revealed the current status of Rashami and Arhann, said, she is not in talking terms with him now.

Bigg Boss 13: As we all know Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s relationship created a lot of hype during the show, and some unexpected revelations also happed into the show, which took a new turn in their lives. After the end of the BB journey, Rashami met her rakhi brother Mrunal Jain and discussed all the matter with him.

Reports said that in the latest talk with Murnal he spilled all the beans and said: As far as he knows Rashami is no more in contact with Arhaan, but certainly it happens with everyone that some likes to keep certain things to only him. Remembering that episode where host Salman Khan revealed Aarhaan’s personal life, that he is a married man and has a kid too, that totally zapped him.

Meanwhile, Rashami spotted partying with her friends, Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina. The trio looks happy and smiling ear to ear. Talking about her BB journey then, till the time she stayed into the house, she was not in good terms with BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, and Arhaan ignited more hatred among them, they even got into a verbal and physical spat with each other.

