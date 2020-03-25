Bigg Boss season 13 aired again on television due to coronavirus pandemic. The shooting of the new television series is on halt so the channels are showcasing old hit shows. Here is what Shehnaaz Gill has to say on her Bigg Boss 13 performance.

Shehnaaz Gill grabbed a lot of attention during Bigg Boss season 13. She has become one of the most popular faces of that time among all the female contestants. Bigg Boss contestants of season 13 grabbed the maximum attention out of all the seasons. It is the reason why Colors Tv has decided to re telecast the show amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Bollywood and television shooting is also paused due to the novel coronavirus, that is why the channels are running the repetitive shows. The channels have no other option to create new content so there are telecasting the past hit shows. The most interesting thing about the re-telecast of Bigg Boss season 13 is that the contestants are watching them on TV and they are embarrassed about this.

Similarly, Shehnaaz Gill also commented on her behavior in the Bigg Boss season 13, she watched herself and quite embarrassed about her activities. But the actress said that she is satisfied because it was necessary to do so.

Prime Minister of India has announced complete lockdown for 21-day, on which Shehnaaz Gill said that she is staying at home and serious about this. The actress also said that she had never watched news channels but these days she is stuck to it. For quarantine, she said that there is a lot to do at home. Good time to make interesting videos, cooking, etc. She said that she would love to watch the show because she wanted to know what the audience liked her and hate her.

