The rerun of the most successful season of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss has got pulled off due to low viewership and is replaced by Dance Deewane. Read here—

This won’t be wrong to say that Bigg Boss season 13 was among the most successful season of Bigg Boss. From the interesting contestants and their arising controversies, fights, arguments, love triangles to tasks, everything in the season was loved and appreciated by the audience. Though the show got ended on February 15, many Bigg Boss fans got disheartened as they couldn’t watch their favorite drama. Now, amid lockdown, the channel decided to rerun the show so that people sitting at homes can enjoy.

Unfortunately, the makers had to pull off the latest season of Bigg Boss due to low viewership. As per reports, the show is now replaced by Dance Deewane. Now, Bigg Boss rerun began on March 23 and in just 20 days, the show got pulled off on April 13. Reports also reveal that though, the original season was audience favorite, so the channel brought it back but the viewership and preferences keep changing.

Talking about the latest season, many new things were added in the show like the connection week where the connections of the contestants were staying in the house for about a week, an extended month and of course the injuries and fractures of the contestants, which happened in the history of Bigg Boss for the first time.

Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown: Hina Khan’s crazy video will leave you in splits, watch

Talking about the celebrities, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz and Shefali Bagga were the contestants, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tulli, Arhaan Khan, Shefali Bagga, Hindustani Bhau entered as wild card contestants. Further, Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of season 13.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App