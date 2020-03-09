Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma and Vishal Aditya Singh among many others recently reunited in Mumbai. The photos and videos from their reunion bash is now going viral on social media.

Bigg Boss 13: Bigg Boss 13 might be over but its contestants do not miss an opportunity to connect with their fans and grab attention. Ever since the show is over, the ardent fans of Bigg Boss 13 fans have been bombarded with project announcements, interviews, LIVE sessions and what not. Taking some time off their busy schedule, some of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants like Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Zariwala, Hindustani Bhau reunited for bash and their photos are now taking social media by a storm.

Arti Singh, who managed to steal hearts with her grace and dignity in Bigg Boss 13, shared some photos from the bash on her Instagram account. In the caption, Arti wrote that if these pictures look fun, then it is only a fraction of madness that happened at the bash. She further thanked Shefali Zariwala for hosting the bash.

In the photos and videos that are going viral, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Vishal Aditya Singh can be seen setting the dance floor on fire with their moves. One can also spot Vikas Gupta and Shefali Zariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi. Amid the madness and fun, some of the contestants who gave the bash a miss were Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai.

On the work front, Paras Chhabra is currently seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He has also announced a song titled Baarish with Mahira Sharma, which will release on March 10. Meanwhile, other contestants are yet to announce their upcoming projects.

