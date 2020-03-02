Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz is riding high on the success of Bigg Boss 13. As he gears for an upcoming music video with Bohemia and Jacqueline Fernandez, the model turned social media sensation recently met last season's runner-up Sreesanth at the gym and bonded well. The duo also treated their fans with a couple of photos.

Bigg Boss 13: One of India’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss is not just a reality show, it has become a phenomenon. Every season, we see new personalities become overnight sensations with their impressive personality, who garner massive support and rule top trends on social media. This season was no different. Even though Asim couldn’t lift the winners’ trophy, he has emerged as a fans favourite and has exciting offers lined up in front of him.

Recently, Asim Riaz and Bigg Boss 12 runner up Sreesanth met at the gym and instantly hit it off. The duo seemed comfortable in each other’s company and also clicked a few pictures together. In Bigg Boss 12, Sreesanth lost the trophy to Dipika Kakar and later ventured into movies. Asim Riaz, who lost the title of Sidharth Shukla, is also following the same route.

In the photos shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Asim Riaz can be seen dressed in a black t-shirt paired with gym pants and earphones. Meanwhile, Sreesanth is seen dressed in a white t-shirt with gym pants and a white cap.

After a blockbuster stint in Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz is now gearing up for a music video with Bohemia co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez. Asim has also hinted that he is in talks with Salman Khan for a movie but he needs to prep hard for it.

