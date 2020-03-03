Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz was approached by DJ Snake who messaged him to collaborate with him for his upcoming project. But did it all happened due to Asim's ladylove Himanshi Khurana? Know here:

Asim Riaz upcoming projects: Just after getting out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, it seems like Asim Riaz is enjoying being busy, and famous since he is associated with a lot of projects nowadays. Even though the latter was not able to take the Bigg Boss trophy home and lost it to television actor Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz has a pocket full of projects lined up for himself.

He is currently shooting for a music video along with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes. Other than this, he recently announced a music video collaboration with Rapper Bohemia and not only this but just yesterday, the latter shared a poster of his upcoming music video with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana and the Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar.

The list of his works does not end over here, recently, DJ Snake approached him to collaborate for his next project. But it all happened after Himanshi Khurana shared a video of Asim Riaz rapping a song on her Twitter handle. She requested a collaboration and tagged DJ Snake and Chef Aazar in her tweet.

Have a look at Asim Riaz rapping a song:

The confirmation to the speculation is Jacqueline Fernandes’s recent Instagram story which is a video of Asim Riaz revealing that he received a text from DJ Snake and that they both will be collaborating soon for their next one.

Till now, Asim Riaz seems to be the one and only contestant who has dived deep into work after Bigg Boss 13 came to an end. His dedication and hard work are quite visible as he is trying to make it a big one.

