Bigg Boss 13: Latest reports say that Salman Khan has recommended Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz for three music videos. The model turned actor has also been reportedly approached for Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Asim Riaz might not have managed to win Bigg Boss 13 trophy but he certainly managed win hearts. After a successful stint in the controversial reality show, the Kashmiri model turned actor has now been flooded with exciting offers. Be it sharing the screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez in Holi special music video Mere Angne Me, romancing his real life lady love Himanshi Khurana in Neha Kakkar’s song Kalla Sohna Nai to an impending musical tour with Bohemia, Asim Riaz is on cloud 9 with all the stars working in his favour.

Amidst reports of Asim Riaz being offered a role in Salman Khan’s film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, speculations are rife that the superstar has also recommended Asim for three music videos. A latest report by a news portal suggests that Salman Khan has talked to some people urging them to cast Asim in their upcoming music videos. Since Mere Angne Me and Kalla Sohna Nai have been huge hits, Asim has surely caught the eye of industry insiders.

Speaking about Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Asim Riaz has been approached to play one of Salman Khan’s brothers in the film. Since the film has a huge Hindu-Muslim angle to it, the makers feel that Asim would be an apt fit for the role. It is yet to be confirmed whether Asim Riaz has signed on dotted line or not.

Also Read: Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla’s drama show Dil Se Dil Tak returns on Television, to be aired at 6 pm on Colors

With a massive fanbase, charming looks and an impressive personality, Asim Riaz has entered the list of one of the most anticipated debutants of the year. Earlier, reports were also rife that he has been offered Student Of The Year 3 opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan but the makers of the film dismissed such reports.

Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown: Nehha Pendse, Hina Khan follow their workout routine on the staircase of their apartments

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App