Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan has reportedly decided to disassociate himself from Bigg Boss and Colors channel. Latest reports say that Salman Khan also felt that the channel was biased towards Sidharth Shukla and this led to a delay in winner announcement.

Bigg Boss 13: The 13th season of Bigg Boss 13 has truly been one of the most controversial seasons of all time. Even after the show is over, fans and industry insiders are still talking about the show and expressing their displeasure over the ultimate results. While many viewers are of the belief that Asim Riaz, who stood second, was more deserving than Sidharth Shukla, there are some who have smelled foul play. The latest report by an entertainment portal suggests that Salman Khan has given an ultimatum to the channel that he will not host the upcoming seasons, suggesting that they should find themselves a new host.

A source close to the show unit has shared even Salman Khan felt the biasedness towards Sidharth Shukla. He also expressed his displeasure over the channel’s decision to make him the winner. Furthermore, the report also states that this is the reason that there was a delay in the winner announcement.

Film critic and trade analyst Kamaal R Khan, who has previously participated in Bigg Boss and is now an ardent follower, has shared a video on his YouTube channel on Bigg Boss 13 grand finale. In the video, KRK has claimed that there was a disagreement between Salman Khan and Colors’ programming head Manisha Sharma over choosing Sidharth Shukla as the winner of Bigg Boss 13.

After Salman asserted that the channel should make someone else the winner, Manisha Sharma responded that he charges a huge amount to host the show but they never interfered with that. Now, he should not interfere with the channel’s decision to make Sidharth Shukla the winner. Looking at the series of events, it is quite possible that Salman Khan might take a decision to disassociate himself with the show and make an official announcement regarding it soon.

