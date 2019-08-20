Big Boss 13: The new season of Bigg Boss is all set to hit the TV screens next month. Recently, Salman Khan has shot four promos of the upcoming reality show before leaving for the shooting of the last schedule of Dabangg 3, his upcoming Bollywood movie.

The most popular and the most awaited reality show of Colors TV Bigg Boss is back with its new season. This will be Bigg Boss’ thirteenth season and all the fans of the show are really excited for the upcoming season of the show. The show is all set to give fans a daily dose of entertainment and will be telecasted from next month.

All the previous seasons of Bigg Boss have been highly popular and created a lot of buzz during its running days as one of the major causes can be stated as the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is the host of the reality show. Since Bigg Boss season 4, superstar Salman Khan is hosting every season of the highly dramatic reality show.

This time also, it’s none other than Salman Khan as the host and all the fans of the actor are waiting for the show eagerly. Recently, Salman has shot four promos of the upcoming reality show amidst shooting for his upcoming movie Dabangg 3.

As per reports, Salman is currently shooting the last schedule of his most-awaited film Dabangg 3 in Jaipur and before leaving for Jaipur, he shot four promos of Bigg Boss 13 which will be aired soon on television.

The contestants of the show are also excited to make an entry into the most-talked Bigg Boss house. Also, this season, makers have decided to make some changes in the show as compared to the previous seasons and due to that reason, the audience won’t see commoners inside Bigg Boss’ house.

This time Salman will be seen in a station master look and that will be really interesting for the audience to watch him in all-new avatar on every weekend after the show starts. The promos will be out soon and earlier, one more detail we revealed about the show that the famous Jallad of Bigg Boss has quit the show and would not appear on the show this season.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App