Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan's decision to support Sidharth Shukla on this week's Weekend Ka Vaar has met with harsh reactions on social media. The actor has been called out for being biased in favour of Sidharth Shukla.

Bigg Boss 13: It is often said that everything is fair between love and war and it seems like the makers of Bigg Boss 13 as well as Salman Khan have taken it way too seriously. Last night’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar saw a series of confrontations but the main bone of contention in the episode was Sidharth Shukla and Mahira Sharma’s fight during a task.

Commenting on the issue, Salman Khan stated that not just one or two but the whole house has gone against Sidharth Shukla. Mahira Sharma, in particular, is targeting Sidharth Shukla and poking him on every small issue. When Mahira got emotional after listening to Salman’s harsh words, he further called her a nautanki and said she shouldn’t do unnecessary drama.

Furthermore, it came as a shock to everyone when Salman commented that if Mahira knows Sidharth Shukla is physically strong and she might get hurt then she shouldn’t have come in between and cared for her safety. But, she didn’t. Henceforth, Sidharth Shukla is not to be blamed.

Going by that defense, nobody should even dare to compete against Sidharth Shukla because he is physically strong and if they do get hurt, it will their sole responsibility. On the other hand, mishappenings do take place and it is okay to apologise. Had Sidharth Shukla been apologetic after Mahira’s fall, things would not have blown out of proportion. Not just with Mahira, Sidharth is seen having altercations with every second housemate over some issue or the other but rarely called out.

Not just fans but Ex Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has also expressed her shock over Salman Khan’s reaction on social media. Gauahar said that it appears to her that she is watching some other show. She further retweeted a tweet mocking the thought that since Sidharth Shukla is strong, people who are not so strong should not perform the task.

I’m shocked ! Im probably watching a different #biggboss ! aggression is justified by all means !! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 9, 2019

Like seriously because Shukla is strong everyone else who's not should leave the task. Slow claps!! #BigBoss13 https://t.co/Kn92kf2oRs — Darothi Chatterjee (@Beingdarothi) November 9, 2019

