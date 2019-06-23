Bigg Boss 13: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss is all set to return to the small screens with a new season. Latest reports say that Salman Khan will charge the makers Rs 31 crore for each weekend, which totals to Rs 403 crore. However, there is more to it.

Bigg Boss 13: As we approach the mid of the year, reports around one of the one controversial reality shows of India, i.e Bigg Boss have started hitting the headlines. After 12 consecutive successful seasons, Bigg Boss is all set to return to our television screens with its 13th season. Just like previous seasons, Bollywood actor Salman Khan is in talks to return as the host of the show. However, there is more to it.

According to latest reports, Salman will charge a whooping amount of Rs 31 crore per Weekend Ka Vaar. Going by the estimates, this means a grand total of Rs 403 crores for the upcoming season. With this, the actor has proposed to come on-board as one of the producers of the show. Interestingly, Salman Khan is also producing shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and Nach Baliye.

Speaking about the show, the upcoming season is expected to go on air on September 29, 2019 while the grand finale has been scheduled for January 10, 2020. Some of names that have popped up among probable contestants this season are Zareen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Rajpal Yadav, Warina Hussain, Ankita Lokhande, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vijendra Singh, Chirag Paswan, Himansh Kohli, Mahima Chaudhary, Siddharth Shukla, Sonal Chauhan among many more.

On the other hand, Salman Khan is currently working on his fitness quotient and has been sharing a lot of fun workout videos on his social media handles. Workwise, the actor recently delivered blockbuster hit Bharat that has made its place in the Rs 200 crore club. Post this, he will be seen in films like Inshallah and Dabangg 3.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App