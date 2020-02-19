Bigg Boss 13: India's most viewed show, Bigg Boss 13 has had again hit the headlines, as it has topped the TRP chart with 37.7 points. No doubt the BB makers know the right way to fetch TRP. Watch Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla's latest interview.

Bigg Boss 13: The show must go on! That’s what Bigg Boss makers believe in, after giving a full-time entertainment dose, Bigg Boss 13 earlier this week on aired its finale, however after the show ends it still keeps on hitting the headlines for its highest TRP gaining. Reportedly, Salman Khan’s show garnered the highest TRP followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where the serial with 35.0 points achieved the top 2 positions in the chart while breaking all the records Bigg Boss toped 1st position in the list with 37.7 points.

Talking about the show, it went on air for 140 days and every episode fetched TRP like no other serial, as the makers of the show targeted the office going viewers and housewives as after 10: 00 pm in India, people usually binge on TV serials, as its the perfect time to make them entertain and to garner TRP. No doubt the strategy worked correctly, and no doubt BB contestants were also the factor for gaining TRP.

Sidharth Shukla was the winner of Bigg Boss 13 leaving behind Asim Riaz, the duo was into a neck to neck battle, as both have a massive fan base. Need Less to say, BB makers know the right trick to be in the news, from the initials days the show was in limelight for its bed-sharing concept and now for its highest TRP gaining, no doubt every season brings a lot of entertainment dose for the Indian Audience.

Watch Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla’s journey:

