Bigg Boss 13: Bollywood actor Salman Khan is among the leading stars who leave no stone unturned to impress his fans with his phenomenal acting skills and innovative storylines. The allrounder is not only known for his big screen appearances, but he has also swayed his fans with his controversial show Bigg Boss and which is now up with its season 13. Reports reveal that this will be Salman Khan’s tenth edition for Bigg Boss.

Reports suggest that due to dipping TRP of the last season of the show, the makers have decided that there will no commoners in the show in the current season. One of the sources revealed a media portal that the makers of the show are planning to begin the show in September- October. The show will commence from September 29, 2019, and it will be a 15-week affair as the grand finale will be conducted on January 12, 2020.

The preparations for the show have already begun as the lavish Bigg Boss house which will this time be in Goregaon’s Film city has already started building. Reports revealed that the makers have ditched the Lonavla sets and have shifted to Goregaon’s set. Firstly, Madhuri Dixit’s show Dance Deewana 2 will entertain the audience which will begin on June 15 and will end on September 28, 2019. Post to which Salman Khan will take over the nights.

Speculations suggest that Television actor Karan Patel, who is currently appearing in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, will also appear on the show, however, there is no official confirmation regarding this. The list of contestants does not end here, Television celebrities like Vivek Dahiya, Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali and Bollywood actor Zareen Khan might also appear on the show.

This year, Bigg Boss will mark its 13th season. The show is among the high-rated TRP shows who has defeated many other shows. The most interesting part about the show is Salman Khan hosting the show, which is like an icing on the cake.

I recently had a conversation with a friend about the implementation of a simple thumb rule … 'CONTENT' has to be the 'MAIN LEAD' in any form of entertainment, be it the MOVIES or TELEVISION, and with a few recent pieces of work i came across on various web portals, i think i was right. I am glad that the audiences are coming off age and are widening their acceptance brackets. Now for the makers to GET UP & REALISE that it is the 'CONTENT' and the 'TALENT OF THE ARTIST' that BRINGS AUDIENCES and NOT the Actor's 'MEDIUM OF ORIGIN' So all those 'FILM MAKERS' with "nahi yaar tv ka face hai" or "Tv wala actor nahi chahiye" kind of attitude, here are a few things you probably haven't realised …. 👉 Today TELEVISION has a FAR WIDER reach as compared to your FILMS. 👉A POPULAR TV ARTIST in todays time, on SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS is MILES AHEAD than MOST FILM ACTORS (who think they are stars) and the NUMBER OF FOLLOWERS is PROOF TO THAT. 👉 FILMS are the ones that NEED the PROMOTIONS on TV thus proving that we market your product to a far bigger larger scale, so that takes care of "arre tv actor ko kitne log pehchante hai ?". 👉 Not only PAN INDIA but INTERNATIONALLY TOO most of US TV ACTORS have LARGER FAN BASES than these NEW CROP OF FILM LEADS. 👉 The NUMBER OF SCENES spread over VARIOUS EMOTIONS that a TV ACTOR manages to GET PERFECTLY in A DAYS TIME is something that I'm sure Film Makers have no clue about. So there goes the, "tv actor hai, complex character kar payega ?" mental block flying out of the window. 👉 TODAY's AUDIENCES watch TV or FILMS for ENTERTAINMENT, so if your ARTIST does JUSTICE TO THE CONTENT, you NEED NOT WORRY about THE FATE of the PROJECT. Lastly, what i FAIL TO UNDERSTAND is, that now when the AUDIENCES , who are a Producer or Director's biggest concern have TARNISHED the DISCRIMINATION between TV & FILM actors and have Chosen 'ENTERTAINMENT' as their TOP PREFERENCE, Why do FILM MAKERS still have the same OLD SCHOOL THINKING when it come to CASTING ACTORS.

