Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan with his team is all set for the 13th season of the reality show Bigg Boss. The show will begin on September 29, 2019, and it will be a 15-week affair which will end with the finale on January 12, 2020. Reports reveal that this time Bigg Boss house will be constructed in Goregaon's Film city rather than Lonavla sets.

Bigg Boss 13: Bollywood actor Salman Khan is among the leading stars who leave no stone unturned to impress his fans with his phenomenal acting skills and innovative storylines. The allrounder is not only known for his big screen appearances, but he has also swayed his fans with his controversial show Bigg Boss and which is now up with its season 13. Reports reveal that this will be Salman Khan’s tenth edition for Bigg Boss.

Reports suggest that due to dipping TRP of the last season of the show, the makers have decided that there will no commoners in the show in the current season. One of the sources revealed a media portal that the makers of the show are planning to begin the show in September- October. The show will commence from September 29, 2019, and it will be a 15-week affair as the grand finale will be conducted on January 12, 2020.

The preparations for the show have already begun as the lavish Bigg Boss house which will this time be in Goregaon’s Film city has already started building. Reports revealed that the makers have ditched the Lonavla sets and have shifted to Goregaon’s set. Firstly, Madhuri Dixit’s show Dance Deewana 2 will entertain the audience which will begin on June 15 and will end on September 28, 2019. Post to which Salman Khan will take over the nights.

Speculations suggest that Television actor Karan Patel, who is currently appearing in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, will also appear on the show, however, there is no official confirmation regarding this. The list of contestants does not end here, Television celebrities like Vivek Dahiya, Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali and Bollywood actor Zareen Khan might also appear on the show.

This year, Bigg Boss will mark its 13th season. The show is among the high-rated TRP shows who has defeated many other shows. The most interesting part about the show is Salman Khan hosting the show, which is like an icing on the cake.

