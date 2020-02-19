Bigg Boss 13: Samir Soni recently gave a warm welcome to Arti Singh post her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Sharing an adorable photo with the Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Samir Soni called her a champ.

Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh is finally out of the Bigg Boss 13 house and she is making the most of her free time by interacting with all those people who supported her throughout the journey. During her stay in the reality show, Arti found strong support in television actor Samir Soni, who has previously participated in season 4 of the reality show.

A few hours ago, Samir Soni shared an adorable photo on his Instagram account in which Arti can be seen posing for a happy picture with his entire family. In the caption, Samir also called her a champion.

Earlier, ahead of the grand finale, Samir Soni had come out in support of Arti Singh post her fight with Sidharth Shukla, in which the latter told her f**k Off! Penning down a long post, Samir said that it would set a really bad example if Sidharth Shukla wins. Decency and class are above the show. Furthermore, Samir said if he had behaved like Sidharth then his mother would have slapped him and taken him out of the show.

Not just Samir Soni, but many Bigg Boss 13 viewers are of the belief that Sidharth Shukla did not deserve to win the show. Earlier this week, Colors TV also issued a statement on Twitter in which they disassociated themselves from a social media user, claiming to be a Colors employee, who alleged that the channel is hell bent on making Sidharth Shukla win the show. A video from BB control room is also going viral on social media in which a woman can be seen claiming that Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla got an equal number of votes.

