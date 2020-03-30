Bigg Boss 13: Ravi Dubey has revealed if his wife and popular Punjabi actress Sargun Mehta will participate in the next season of Bigg Boss. The actress was recently seen in Punjabi film Jhalle.

The 13th season of India’s biggest and most controversial show Bigg Boss has recently wrapped up after months of high-voltage fights, drama and romance. While the contestants of this season continue to grab limelight with their upcoming projects and equation with each other, the talk around the next season has already begun. The die-hard fans of Bigg Boss are excited to know which television personalities would agree to get locked inside the house for 3-4 months and whom do they want to see in the list of contestants next season.

One of the celebrities who comes right on top is Sargun Mehta. A telly star turned Punjabi film actress, Sargun is not just an audience’s favourite for her gorgeous looks, acting chops and dancing skills but also her chemistry with husband Ravi Dubey. In a conversation with a news portal, Ravi Dubey revealed if Sargun can be seen in the next season of Bigg Boss.

Spilling some beans on their relationship, Ravi Dubey said that they work in different cities but manage to take out time for each other via calls. When a fan quipped Ravi if he can survive for 3 months without Sargun if she is offered Bigg Boss 14, he responded that it will her call if she wants to participate in Bigg Boss 14. However, Ravi added that as much as he knows Sargun, it is not going to happen.

On the work front, Sargun Mehta was recently seen in Punjabi film Jhalle opposite Binnu Dhillon. Her upcoming movies include Qismat 2 and Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya. Meanwhile, Ravi Dubey is currently seen in Zee5’s web series Jamai 2.0.

