Bigg Boss 13: After Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Bagga's Tik Tok video on Neha Kakkar's song Goa Beach is going viral on social media. Take a look at who did it better amongst the two of them.

Bigg Boss 13: Bigg Boss 13 might be over but its fever among the audiences is certainly not. All the contestants, who have emerged as social media sensations, are now leaving no stone unturned to keep their fans hooked and treat them with their new projects and fun videos. After Shehnaaz Gill recently took social media by a storm with her captivating expressions on Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar’s song Goa Wale Beach, which also received a thumbs up from the them, Shefali Bagga has now shared a TikTok video on the same song.

Dressed in a peach lehenga and sultry makeup details, Shefali looks gorgeous as she flaunts her dance moves on Goa Wale Beach. Soon after the video was shared, fans flooded the comment section with compliments for Shefali and also requested both of them perform the song together. When there are two similar videos by two of most loved Bigg Boss 13 contestants, there are bound to be comparions. Who did better amongst Shefali Bagga and Shehnaaz Gill?

As a treat for the ardent Bigg Boss 13 fans, Shefali Bagga has also shared a lovely photo with Shehnaaz Gill on her Instagram account. The photo features Shefali dressed in a white dress with grey blazer and heels and Shehnaaz dressed in a brown dress styled with a black belt. Both Shefali and Shehnaaz make for a picture-perfect shot.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is currently seen in Colors Tv’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge in which she is a finding a groom for herself. In this journey, she is accompanied by Paras Chhabra, who is also on the hunt to find himself a perfect match.

