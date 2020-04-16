Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala revealed Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's decision of adopting a girl child inspired her. She added that currently, she is in the process of adopting and will let everyone know soon.

Bigg Boss 13: When it comes to being the strongest contenders in the house of Bigg Boss 13, no one can forget the girl power added by Katta Laga actress Shefali Jariwala. From being a strong contestant to being a player, no doubt the hottie played the game very well and emerged among the most powerful wild card contestants. Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Shefali Jariwala expressed about embracing motherhood.

She revealed that she is keen to take her family ahead and is planning to adopt a baby girl soon. During the chat, Shefali also revealed that she was inspired by Sunny Leone’s decision of adopting a baby girl Nisha and convinced her for adoption. She added that she also discussed the same subject in Bigg Boss with Hindustani Bhau as well.

Shefali added that Paras is a very supportive husband and he has totally given her the decision making power and he has always said that no matter what, he is always there by her side. Shefali also revealed that if today she is in a position that she can give a child a good life, education and health then why not.

She then revealed that currently, she is in the process of adopting and as soon as everything falls in the right place, she will let everyone know. She added that in India adoption process is complex as it requires a lot of paperwork so she is just waiting for all the process to end up.

