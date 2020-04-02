Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala has made her first ever Tik Tok video on Asim Riaz's song Mere Angne Mein. The Kaanta Laga fame gave her own twist to the song and dedicated it to the directors of Mere Angne Mein- Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz shared one of the most interesting bonds in Bigg Boss 13. Soon after her entry in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Shefali Jariwala formed a close bond with Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana and Hindustani Bhau. After Himanshi and Hindustani Bhau’s eviction, the relationship turned sour between Shefali and Asim to the point that Shefali started consciously irritating Asim and developed a close bond with Sidharth Shukla instead.

Now that the show has wrapped, the duo have maintained that everything is fine between them. Recently, Shefali Jariwala shared her first ever Tik Tok video and that too on Asim Riaz’s song Mere Angne Mein, in which he featured alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. To jazz up things a little bit more, Shefali gave a Kaanta Laga twist to Mere Angne Mein.

Instead of Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez, Shefali Jariwala dedicated the video to the music video’s directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. She further said that she is what she is all because of them. In no time, the video has garnered about 361,752 views and more than 60,000 likes.

On the work front, Shefali Jariwala is yet to announce her next project after Bigg Boss 13. Meanwhile, Asim Riaz has been flooded with exciting offers after his stint in Bigg Boss 13. After featuring in Mere Angne Mein alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Kalla Sohna Nai alongside Himanshi Khurana, Asim has been reportedly approached for Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to play one of his younger brothers.

