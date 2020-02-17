Shehnaaz Gill congratulated Sidharth Shukla by posting a picture on Instagram. She captioned the photo, God Bless You along with a heart. Shehnaz and Sidharth Shukla are known for their cute fights and friendship inside the BB house, know-how their relationship is going outside the show.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were the talks of the town because of their incredible friendship inside that BB house, the viewers were all in awe after watching them on screen. the show was finally over and the audience is waiting to see their outside love also. Shehnaaz Gill has shared a picture of Sidharth Shukla on her Instagram account with her congratulations.

She shared Sidharth’s picture in which he was standing on BB stage along with a trophy. She also captioned a picture by saying God Bless You along with a heart. Sidharth Shukla also opened up her wedding show and said that he is very happy that she is getting married and going to choose a man for her. He also wished her luck and called her a kid.

It seems that the couple has decided to part ways, as they both are getting busy with the work. Sidharth Shukla, many times cleared in the show that he has an attachment with Shehnaaz Gill but nothing is much more than this. But Shehnaaz Gill promised the fans that she is not going to leave Sidharth Shukla even after the show, the Hashtag SidNaaz took a lot of fame and love on twitter and the audience admired their bond too.

Now, Shehnaaz Gill is going to get married on a TV reality show. The show is going to telecast on colors with the title Mujhse Shadi Karoge, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra both are featured in the show. The show will begin on February 17.

Kuch aise liya @shehnazshines ne apne aashiqon ka test, to check whether they are the best. 🤔

Dekhiye kis ko puchengi woh #MujhseShaadiKaroge, aaj raat se, Mon-Fri raat 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par pic.twitter.com/27Xyt81Hz9 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 17, 2020

