Bigg Boss 13 star contestant Shehnaaz Gill has treated her fans with a dance video on Punjabi song Baari. Take a look-

If there is one actor who truly deserves the title of being the most entertaining celebrity this year, it has to be Shehnaaz Gill. Right from the first episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz gripped the attention of millions with her outgoing personality and crackling humour. As the show progressed, she emerged one of the most loved contestants of this season and amassed huge popularity among the audiences. Even after Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz is on her toes to keep her fans hooked.

Be it going Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Bhula Dunga music video alongside Sidharth Shukla, Keh Gayi Sorry alongside Jassie Gill to now entertaining her fans on TikTok, the actress is leaving no stone unturned to please her fans. In a latest video shared on her TikTok account, Shehnaaz Gill can now be seen grooving on Punjabi song Baari.

Dressed in a cream suit paired red dupatta, Shehnaaz Gill is seen acing the dance moves and expressions. She nails the dance routine so perfectly that you would not be able to take your eyes off her. In just a few hours, the video has now garnered more than 700K views and that is no small feat.

Speaking about her love for making TikTok videos, Shehnaaz Gill said in a recent interview with a news portal that she keeps having these thoughts and ideas. She makes this videos because people are anyway losing their mind because of the current scenario. So, they can instead enjoy her videos and feel relaxed.

