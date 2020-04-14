Bigg Boss 13's star contestant Shehnaaz Gill has reportedly bagged the opportunity to host Dance Deewane with Sidharth Shukla and a music video with Neha Kakkar. The actor was recently seen in Colors' show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

After Bigg Boss 13, if there is one contestant who is on a spree to bag interesting projects then it is none other than Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif Shehnaaz Gill. Having entered the house as a Punjabi actor and singer, Shehnaaz has now emerged as a nationwide sensation and a household name with her adorable antics and bindaas attitude. Ever since the show’s wrap, Shehnaaz has featured in Colors’s matrimonial show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and a music video titled Bhula Dunga alongside Sidharth Shukla, which has crossed 50 million views on YouTube.

If the latest reports are to believed, this is not it for the reality tv star. She has also been approached to host dance reality show Dance Deewane. Interestingly, Sidharth Shukla will be hosting the show alongside Shehnaaz Gill and not Arjun Bijlani, who has been hosting the show since many seasons.

Since Sidnaaz’s chemistry enjoys a massive fanbase, the makers of the show decided that it would be best to rope in the couple to host the upcoming season. The channel is yet to confirm the development.

With this, it is also reported that Shehnaaz Gill is slated to do yet another music video after Bhula Dunga and it will be with none other than Neha Kakkar. Neha Kakkar has sung many popular songs like Garmi, O Saki Saki, Dilbar and Aankh Marey. Henceforth, Neha Kakkar and Shehnaaz Gill’s upcoming collaboration is expected to set the screens on fire.

