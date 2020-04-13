Bigg Boss 13's star contestant Shehnaaz Gill has shared a throwback video on her Instagram account. In the video, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen urging her friend to call her Katrina Kaif.

Bigg Boss 13: The 13th season of one of India’s most controversial reality shows Bigg Boss was a blockbuster one. Among the many contestants, there were some who made the season memorable. One of them was ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ Shehnaaz Gill. Right from the first episode, Shehnaaz Gill stood apart from the crowd as she introduced herself as ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ and later became the entertainment queen of the house with her crazy yet cute antics. It was her this charm that made her reach till Top 3 and make the audiences go gaga over her.

In her recent post, Shehnaaz Gill took a trip down the memory lane and shared a throwback video from her pre-Bigg Boss days. In the video shared by the Bigg Boss 13 contestant, she refuses to acknowledge her friend when he calls her Shehnaaz. She rather insists him to call her Katrina Kaif. The video is enough to evoke laugher and make you adore Shehnaaz Gill.

As the video continues to garner praises on social media, Shehnaaz’s fans are of a different opinion. In the comment section, a fan has commented that they would not call her Katrina Kaif. Instead, they would call her Shehnaaz Gill. There might be a lot of girls like Katrina Kaif but nobody like her because she is one in a million. Another fan commented that she has transitioned from Punjab’s Katrina Kaif to India’s Shehnaaz Gill.

Take a look at the comments under Shehnaaz Gill’s post:

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill featured in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge after Bigg Boss 13. She has also done a music video with Sidharth Shukla titled Bhula Dunga, which has crossed 50 million views on YouTube.

