With her cute antics and honest personality, Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill turned into a nationwide sensation with Bigg Boss 13. She built a massive fanbase for herself, who continue to remain loyal and extend an unwavering support to her. As a result, Shehnaaz also leaves no stone unturned to come up with something new and keep her fans entertained. After the recent success of Bhula Dunga alongside Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz is now back with another song titled Keh Gayi Sorry alongside Jassie Gill, which is now winning the Internet.

In less than 24 hours, the song has climbed up the YouTube trends and is at No. 2 position right now, just after Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez’s song Tere Bina. Reacting to the overwhelming love and appreciation for Keh Gayi Sorry, Shehnaaz Gill revealed in a recent interview with a news portal that it was expected.

Shehnaaz Gill said that she knew the song would work because she trusts her fans. They always praise her and continue to do so. They would fight for her and do everything, despite her asking them to do anything. She is very proud of this fact and feels that her fans would always be there for her. She emphasised that when the teaser was out, she already told Jassie Gill about it.

In the interview, Shehnaaz Gill said that nobody was interested in working with her earlier but Bigg Boss 13 changed everything. On working with Jassie Gill in Keh Gayi Sorry, Shehnaaz said that they haven’t worked together yet. They just shot for the teaser. However, it is a good thing that Punjabi singers want to work with her now because earlier they weren’t interested. It might be because she did not have a very nice name earlier. Now that they are interested and want to work with her, she has no problem.

