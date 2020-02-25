Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill who has become the talk of the town has recently shared a picture from Bigg Boss season 13 comedy task episode. Shehnaaz looks super confident and stylish in the picture, have a look.

Bigg Boss 13: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has now become the headlines on a daily basis as she has made an iconic image within the show. Now the BB 13 contestant is a star of color, she has been chosen for one more show in the channel. The contestant entered as a Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif but now she is popularly known as Shehnaaz Gill.

Shehnaaz Gill bagged a lot of fans and now she is earning more by sharing the memories from the show. The BB 13 contestant shared the picture of comedy task episodes when she received the second-highest votes from the audience in the comedy task. Shehnaaz is already known for entertainment and her entertaining quality made the episode even more funny and entertaining.

Shehnaaz wore a lehenga in the episode and she looked so beautiful, in a picture it can be seen that she is standing in front of a mic. The actress looked super confident in front of the mic. She shares one of the most happening memories of the episode and forced the audience to recall the same. The fans kept their eyes on her Instagram pictures.

Taking about her current work, Shehnaaz has been featured in another dating reality show on colors named Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, there she is searching a perfect match for her. Shehnaaz Gill have many comoner fans but having a celebrity fan following is something amazing. There are so many celebs coming in the show just to impress her for marriage.

