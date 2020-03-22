Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Mahira Sharma are reportedly all set to reunite for an upcoming project. Sidharth Shukla's recent post on Instagram hinted at an upcoming collaboration with Mahira Sharma. Prior to that, Sidharth Shukla will be seen with Shehnaaz Gill in the song Bhula Dunga.

The 13th season of India’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss has been one of the most successful seasons till date. Be it in terms of TRP, run-time or popularity amassed by its contestants, Bigg Boss 13 managed to become the talk of the town. Even though the show has wrapped up, the excitement around its popular contestants and their upcoming projects is equally high. One such contestant is none other than Sidharth Shukla, who managed to carve a space for himself in the hearts of fans with his bold yet fun personality and eventually lifted the winners trophy.

After winning the show, Sidharth Shukla is now all set to feature in a music video with co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Titled as Bhula Dunga, the romantic track sung by Darshan Raval will be released on March 24, 2020. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill charmed everyone with their adorable chemistry and now their fans, who lovingly called them SidNaaz, are super excited to watch them share the screen space with yet again.

However, it seems like this is not it. If the latest speculations are to believed, Sidharth Shukla also has another project lined up with none other than Mahira Sharma. On March 21, Sidharth shared a dashing photo on his Instagram account and captioned it as ‘Look Into My Eyes, what do you see’. He further hinted that the secret behind the question will be revealed tomorrow, i.e March 22. Interestingly, Mahira Sharma had uploaded a similar photo a few days back and captioned it as Look Into My Eyes.

Whether it is a coincidence or Sidharth Shukla and Mahira Sharma are actually coming together for a project will be revealed soon.

