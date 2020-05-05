After Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have found a strong support in SidNaaz fans. Shehnaaz Gill recently treated them with a behind-the-scenes video of Bhula Dunga, which is now going viral on their fan pages.

When it comes to taking social media by a storm with their adorable chemistry, who can do it better than Bigg Boss 13’s power couple Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, whom fans lovingly call ‘SidNaaz’. Even though the duo have maintained a silence over their relationship status, their fans believe that they are very much together and miss no opportunity to leak their little secret. As the fans continue to gaga over Sidnaaz, Shehnaaz Gill recently treated them with a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Bhula Dunga on her Instagram, which is now going viral on their fan pages.

Featuring Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, the video features them sitting by a bathtub amid candles. While Shehnaaz lovingly looks at Sidharth, he is seen sipping on some wine. The song Bhula Dunga is playing in the backdrop. Looking at the video, it is quite evident that love is in the air for SidNaaz.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Shehnaaz Gill opened up about his equation with Sidharth Shukla. She said that they still share the same equation and are friends. She gets to learn a lot of things from him and he is quite protective of her. She doesn’t care what people say about them so they are friends and will remain friends in the future too.

Here’s how fans are reacting to the bts video of Bhula Dunga:

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss 13 while Sidharth Shukla lifted the winners trophy. After Bigg Boss 13, she was seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. She walked out of the finale episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge citing her love for Sidharth Shukla. Post which, the duo featured in Darshan Raval’s song Bhula Dunga.

