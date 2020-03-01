Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Love is surely blossoming between Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. In her latest Instagram post, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen wearing Sidharth Shukla's t-shirt.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have emerged as the ‘it’ couple of telly world. Even though Shehnaaz is currently busy finding a perfect match for herself in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, every episode of the matrimonial reality show is incomplete without a mention of Sidharth. The craze around the couple has reached to such heights that fans have demanded a SidNaaz show. As a special treat for all the SidNaaz fans, Shehnaaz Gill has shared a beautiful selfie on her Instagram account.

In the photo, Shehnaaz is looking ever so stunning while striking a perfect pose. While the photo might look like an ordinary selfie, it is actually not how it seems. The t-shirt worn by Shehnaaz in the photo belongs to Sidharth Shukla. He was spotted wearing this specific t-shirt throughout his Bigg Boss 13 journey. Elated by the development, fans have now started making collages of the duo wearing the same t-shirt.

Also Read: Beyhadh 2: Will Jennifer Winget quit show? Here’s truth

Sharing the photo with her fans and followers, Shehnaaz mentioned three hearts in the caption. When fans started identifying the t-shirt, she added a note in the comment section thanking everyone for their love and support.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Kaorge: Paras Chhabra leaks his master plan to Shehnaaz Gill; here’s why

A few days back, Shehnaaz had also shared a photo hinting that there is a surprise in store for Sidnaaz fans. Are the duo finally dating? or Is it a promotional tactic to promote an upcoming project that they are doing together? We would have to wait to watch.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai says she shares beautiful and interesting relationship with Sidharth Shukla

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App