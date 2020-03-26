Bigg Boss 13: After the success of Bhula Dunga song, Shehnaaz Gill has said that she loves Sidharth Shukla but doesn't want to lose him as a friend. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla starrer Bhula Dunga is trending at No. 1 on YouTube with more than 21 million views.

Bigg Boss 13’s ‘it’ on-screen couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, whom fans lovingly call Sidnaaz, are a classic case of one-sided love. After the wrap of four-month long reality show, the Punjabi singer turned actress has made it loud and clear that she loves Sidharth Shukla. She also walked out of her swayamvar show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge stating that she cannot form a similar connection with anyone else. On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla has maintained that they are just good friends.

Recently, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill came together for a music video titled Bhula Dunga and it is receiving a lot of love from the audience. In no time, the video has jumped to No. 1 spot on YouTube trends and has already garnered more than 21 million views. Amidst the celebrations, Shehnaaz Gill recently got into a conversation with a news portal to express her excitement over the success of Bhula Dunga and talk about her bond with Sidharth Shukla.

Talking about Bhula Dunga’s success, Shehnaaz Gill said that Sidnaaz has received a lot of love and appreciation from people. She had expected that the song will do well but getting so many clicks in such a short span of time is surprising. She further added that this kind of response gives her motivation.

When asked about her bond with Sidharth Shukla and if they are in a relationship, Shehnaaz Gill responded that she is in a relationship with him but it is a relationship of friendship. She loves him, he is protective about her and that’s about it. She is not waiting to hear him say ‘i love you’ as she doesn’t want to lose him as a friend. Moreover, romantic relationship don’t last long these days. Thus, they can remain friends and not necessarily get into relationship. If he asks, then she would say yes but she is not currently thinking about what he is not saying.

