Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta took to Instagram to share about his equation with Shehnaaz Gill after the show. Have a look at his Instagram post:

Ever since Bigg Boss 13 came to an end, the participants of the show seem to indulge in new relationships and some old relationships came to an end permanently. Likewise, Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Vikas Gupta who were quite good friends as the show was on-air, their equation seems to deteriorate as of now.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill unfollowed Vikas Gupta from her official Instagram account which according to the fans, is an action creating a rift between the two.

However, Vikas Gupta openly talked about their friendship on his Instagram account and shared a post ehich spoke for itself. The ex-Bigg Boss participant shared a cute photo of him and Shehnaaz which was, according to him, his last good photo with the Punjabi singer.

Have a look at Vikas Gupta’s Instagram post:

He wrote a heartfelt caption and clarified that even though there is no rift between the two of them, they do not have any plans to meet in the future so far.

Vikas Gupta’s Instagram post also clarified that everything is fine between Shehnaaz Gill and Vikas Gupta and they both are in good terms with each other.

The two friends bonded a lot while they were inside the Bigg Boss 13 house but the situations changed as they both entered the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where Shehnaaz was trying to find herself a suitor. However, when Vikas Gupta entered the show.

Vikas blamed Shehnaaz for not giving her a hundred percent and he also claimed that her attitude was absolutely wrong. He quoted that she had no space for any contestant. All these statements made Shehnaaz upset due to which she decided to walk out of the swayamvar claiming that she only loves Sidharth Shukla and not anyone else.

