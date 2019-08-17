Bigg Boss 13: Television actor Shivin Narang, who is currently busy shooting for Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi in Bulgaria, has been finalised to feature in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 13. Read the details here–

Bigg Boss 13: After conquering the hearts with many reality shows, Television actor Shivin Narang is all set for Rohit Shetty’s popular show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Currently, the actor is in Bulgaria and is shooting for the show with other celebrities like Adaa Khan, Karisma Tanna, Karan Patel, Dharmesh Yelande, RJ Malishka, Rani Chatterjee, Amruta Khanvilkar and Karan Patel.

Recently, the reports revealed that after completing his adventure ride in Khatron Ke Khiladi, the actor will feature in the thirteenth season of the much-awaited show Bigg Boss. Both the shows are among the fans favourite and coincidently be telecasted on the same channel. Reports also revealed that the makers have also approached the actor for the previous show but he admitted for the current season.

Talking about the actor, Shivin Narang began with his career in the year 2012 in the show Suvreen Guggal–Topper of the Year, where he played the role of Yuvraj Singh. Talking about his personal life, Shivin is rumoured to be in a relationship with Sonali Kukreja.

Moreover, Shivin was among those lucky celebrities who celebrated his birthday on the sets and team of Khatron Ke Khiladi on August 7. On the work front, Shivin Narang has also featured in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera, which gained him limelight with his costars Digangana Suryavanshi, Vishal Bashishtha and Farnaz Shetty. After a break of 5 to 6 years, the actor also featured in Internet Wala Love as Jai Mittal on Color TV.

Talking about Bigg Boss 13, there have been a lot of rumours around the season regarding the contestants. Here is a tentative list for the show– Aditya Naryan, Chunky Panday, Mugdha Godse, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rajpal Yadav.

