Bigg Boss 13: The television industry has come in support of Arti Singh after her recent spat with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla. Reacting to Sidharth Shukla's behaviour, Archana Puran Singh has also remarked that it wouldn't be shocking if he wins the show.

Sidharth Shukla has emerged as one of the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Be it his rumoured love affairs or loud fights inside the house, he has managed to constantly be in the limelight. This time around, television actors Samir Soni, Archana Puran Singh and Delnaaz Irani among many others have slammed him on social media for talking to co-contestant Arti Singh in a harsh manner and saying f**k off to her on national television.

Samir Soni came to Arti Singh’s defence on social media. Sharing a picture with her, Samir Soni said that it would set a really bad example if Sidharth Shukla wins. Bigg Boss is a show that tests your sanity and how well you keep your dignity despite provocations. If he had behaved with someone like Sidharth did, his mother would have slapped him and asked him to quit the show.

Samir expressed that he has spent more than a hundred days in Bigg Boss season 4 but they did not hurl abuses or displayed physical aggression because they were aware of how they should conduct themselves on television. Furthermore, he added that he wonders how many girls would be okay to be abused by men or told to F off in a fit of rage.

Reacting to his post, Delnaaz Irani commented that she agrees with him completely. One could be calm and composed. They have gone through this but sadly being nice doesn’t sell. Archana Puran Singh also slammed Sidharth for his behaviour and called him a jerk. She further said that the way he conducts himself is appalling and it would be not-so-shocking if he wins the show.

