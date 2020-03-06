Bigg Boss 13: India's most-watched show is over, contestants got enormous love from their fans. BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were recently spotted on the airport. Where Riaz got Thanda reception from his fans.

Bigg Boss 13: It’s all about fans love! Recently Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were spotted on the airport. The duo was looking dapper in their all-time casual wear, but something unexpected happened from Riaz fans. Paparazzi captured the moment when the two were heading inside the airport, where Shukla got a warm welcome from his fans while Riaz got Thanda reception from Asimians. Perhaps it could be due to the times and place they were spotted in.

Talking about their ace fashion sense, then it’s unbeatable, where Shukla was catching everyone’s gaze in a black round neck T-shirt, paired up with denim jeans and completed his look with chunky white shoes. Whereas dapper Asim chooses Khaki colour, overall his baggy wear was super cool.

Though they had a neck to neck battle in Bigg Boss 13 grand finale, but the two shares a great bond with each other as time and again they were seen backing each other in the BB house. Talking on their professional front, after having a commendable BB journey and massive fan base, various big-budget projects has been fallen in their kitty. Asim Riaz will soon be seen grooving with Bollywood’s diva Jacqueline Fernandes while Sidharth Shukla has a signed a big banner serial.

Check out Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s video:

