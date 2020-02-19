Bigg Boss season 13 has become the most-watched show of the television platform and also on the digital platforms. Out of contestant, Sidharth Shukla won the title and the hearts of the audience. Twitter India says Sidharth Shukla is the most tweeted contestant of season 13.

Bigg Boss season 13 has now over but the fans cannot get over from the tweeting and talking about the show and the contestants. Bigg Boss season 13 has ruled the hearts and also the contestants of season 13 were extraordinary. The has become the most watch and successful season out of all the seasons. Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla also manages to lift the trophy and won the hearts of the audience to no end. This time the show was predictable because of the clear opinions of the people on social media platforms.

The fans have openly tweeted for their favourite contestants, this time tweeple have broken all the records. Last year it was around 41 million tweets but this time the audience crossed 100 million tweets for their favourite contestants. It can be said that the fans have shown love with a huge open heart. Twitter India also confirmed that Sidharth Shukla was the most tweeted contestant in Bigg Boss season 1 and Asim Riaz was the second most tweeted contestant. Everyone witnessed the regular trends in the name of Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz during the show.

Reports said After Sidharth and Asim Rashami Desai managed to get a third highest tweet on her name. Whereas second runnerup Shehnaz Gill comes after Rashami Desai on social media platform. Himanshi Khurrana was also in the queue but did not manage to mark her position in the show.

Asim Riaz fans started complaining against the results and claimed that the channel was biased for Sidharth Shukla and claimed that Sidharth Shukla received fewer votes than Asim Riaz. But the twitter results clarify everything.

