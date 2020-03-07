Bigg Boss 13: In a recent interview Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla said that Shehnaaz Gill was the only source of his mental relaxation and he enjoys being with her. Watch SidNaaz moments

Bigg Boss 13: SidNaaz is love, but here’s what Sidharth Shukla has to say about his bonding with Shehnaaz Gill. In the latest interview given to a web portal, Shukla said, days which he had spend with Gill was totally worthy, they had immense fun together in the BB house. Shukla further added they both use to crack jokes around the house, pull each other’s leg. Gill was the only relaxation in the BB house and he enjoyed being with her.

Indeed, SidNaaz fans believe the same. Talking about their bond, the duo shares a great chemistry in the BB house, their notorious activities and fight for no reasons was very much liked by the Indian viewers. Meanwhile, Gill recently confessed her love for Shukla and said it’s a one-sided love, and currently she has no marriage plans, at least for 5 years.

The two garnered a lot of praises for their inseparable bond. Even after the show wrapped up, SidNaaz fever didn’t stop there, their fans demanded Shukla and Gill’s swayamvar. Currently, they both are doing well in their career, Gill got a new show where she is searching her better half on national television. Hence, SidNaaz rocks!

