Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla earned lot of popularity inside the Bigg Boss house, the couple was seen sharing adorable moments inside the house. The couple was also seen spending time with each other inside the house. The fans were waiting for their bonding reality after the Bigg Boss. Now it looks that there is no end to their friendship.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, the most popular name of Bigg Boss season 13, have again made the headlines because of their off-screen bonding. Sidharth Shukla met Shehnaaz’s father in the making of the van and called him daddy in a funny conversation. The video went viral on social media and it took a storm of the memes and the comments.

Tweeple started putting up their comments some liked the video and a few of them made fun of it. One of the viewers wrote SidNaaz forever and some said they were looking so funny. During the finale, there was a report that Shehnaaz Gill’s father was not happy because she got evicted and created a scene on stage. But he looked so happy with Sidharth Shukla’s win.

Shehnaz Gill showed all her love towards Sidharth Shukla and made so many statements on it, Sidharth Shukla was not that open about their relationship. Shehnaz Gill is now all set for her new reality show on colors tv, Mujhse Shadi Karoge. The show is going to premiere on February 10:30 pm. The show also featured Paras Chhabra, although there is no such revelation about the Swayamvar show pattern.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Colors issues statement rubbishing tweet saying show favoured Sidharth Shukla

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla says he is happy Shehnaaz Gill is getting married

#ShehnaazGill ka dil jeetne ki hogi har koshish, lekin jeet hogi sirf ek dil waale ki😍

Kya Rohanpreet hoga woh kismat waala? Dekhiye #MujhseShaadiKaroge, aaj se, Mon-Fri raat 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par. #ShehnaazKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/Jj90wGxfn0 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 17, 2020

Also Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi: Ranbir Kapoor avoids visiting ladylove Alia Bhatt on sets due to rift with Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Kuch aise liya @shehnazshines ne apne aashiqon ka test, to check whether they are the best. 🤔

Dekhiye kis ko puchengi woh #MujhseShaadiKaroge, aaj raat se, Mon-Fri raat 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par pic.twitter.com/27Xyt81Hz9 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 17, 2020

Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were seen sharing cute moments outside the stage as well. They were also seen spending time together, but Sidharth Shukla’s remark, she is a kid to Shehnaaz is a direct signal that he doesn’t want to take anything further. Also, Shehnaaz Gill congratulated Sidharth on a very simple note.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App