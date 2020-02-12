Bigg Boss 13: In Aap Ki Adalat at BB house famous News Presenter Rajat Sharma asked some tough questions from the contestants, Sidharth Shukla also gets trapped in his own strategies. Here is what he revealed about his and Rashami Desai's relations.

Bigg Boss season 13 is the most appreciated season among the all, BB fans are liking the change in the and the contestants of this season are also liked by the viewers. Now the show has reached to its final destination and now the contestants are trying to be hard and tough to win the trophy. Meanwhile, Television news presenter Rajat Sharma entered the house and asked some tricky questions. The audience was waiting to know the truth in between Sidharth Shukla’s relationship with Rashami Desai. Rashami answered everything with a balanced word and tried to play smart but Sidharth Shukla was opened to all the answers.

Sidharth Shukla admitted that he liked Rashami Desai and everything was so good in between them but suddenly a few things happened that changed everything to 360 degrees. Rashami Desai had sent a proposal to the channel in which 9 points said that Sidharth is not suitable for shooting on the set. That made Sidharth Shukla upset and forced him to leave the show.

Sidharth Shukla also commented on her relationships and said that Rashami can change her relationships every month. He gave many insiders that cleared that they were very close to each other but everything went bad afters Rashmi’s unexpected actions. Paras Chhabra also tried to bring out the mess in between then earlier in the show when he was supporting Rashami Desai. But he failed to clarify things and changed the theme.

Good morning! 🌞

Here's to give you a reminder that 4 days from today you will miss @BeingSalmanKhan's signature sign off – “Do whatever you want to do man..” #3DaysToGo for the #BB13Finale.@vivo_india #BiggBoss13 #BB13 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) February 12, 2020

Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla were the major attractions of the show since day one but they have never revealed there inside story. A number of times they get into a brutal fight and a number of instances they had been seen talking nicely to each other. Rashami and Sidharth always gave a vibe of a couple to all the Bigg Boss viewers.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App