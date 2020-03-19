Bigg Boss 13: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has shared a photo of all the gifts he has been showered with by the fans. The actor said that their wishes are more than enough but he is humbled by all the efforts.

Bigg Boss 13: The four month rollercoaster journey of Bigg Boss 13 might have come to an end but the craze around its popular contestants is certainly not. One contestant who received massive support from fans throughtout his journey, be it in terms of tasks or voting trends, was Sidharth Shukla. Lifting the coveted trophy was a cherry on the cake. Overwhelmed by this love and support, the actor has now shared a photo on his Instagram account in which he can be seen posing with all the gifts sent to him by his fans.

The gifts include momentoes, photo mugs, photographs, photo collages and much more. One can also spot a t-shirt with one of Sidharth’s popular dialogues in Bigg Boss 13- ‘Akela Hu Akela Khush Hu, Akele Se Fatt Ti Hai Tum Sab Ki’. While sharing the photo, Sidharth thanked everyone for all their love. He said that the wishes are more than enough. However, he is humbled by all the efforts that have been put in.

Time and again, we see Sidharth Shukla ruling the top trends on social media. Ever since the actor has come out the Bigg Boss 13, fans have been eagerly waiting for him to announce his next project. Many have expressed that they would love to see him and Shehnaaz Gill in a television show together.

Not for a television show but Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are definitely coming together for a music video titled Bhula Dunga sung by Darshan Raval. The first look of the music video was unveiled earlier this week and gained a lot of appreciation on social media. Take a look-

